Kuemper is expected to guard the road goal against Edmonton on Sunday in Game 4 after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper surrendered five goals on the 34 shots he faced in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 3. The 34-year-old netminder has a 2-1 record with a 4.04 GAA and an .859 save percentage through three games this postseason.