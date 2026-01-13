Kuemper allowed two goals on 17 shots during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper entered Monday's game coming off a performance against the Jets on Jan. 9 in which he recorded just 11 saves on 16 shots (.688 save percentage) before being pulled after the second period of the loss. While he was forced to settle for a third consecutive loss Monday, he held the Stars' formidable offense in check for most of the game. Kuemper faced an early deficit after Wyatt Johnston scored 3:44 into the game, but the netminder didn't allow another goal until Jason Robertson potted the game-winner with 3:46 remaining in the third period. Kuemper has now gone 2-3-1 over six outings since the start of the calendar year, but he put forth a strong effort against the Stars despite the loss.