Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Shaky in relief
Kuemper allowed three goals on 21 shots after entering in the second period of Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Carolina.
The backup's numbers -- 4-0-0 record, .939 save percentage and 1.76 GAA -- through his past seven games have been impressive, and he's outplayed No. 1 Jonathan Qucik of late. Considering Quick's struggles, there's potential for Kuemper to see an uptick in playing time moving forward, and especially with Los Angeles fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot. The first-year King is a speculative grab in deep settings.
