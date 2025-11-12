Kuemper stopped 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

Josh Anderson ripped a shot over Kuemper's glove late in the first period to give the Habs a 1-0 lead, but the veteran netminder shut down Montreal the rest of the way as his offense roared to life. Kuemper has won three straight starts while allowing only three goals on 78 shots, and on the season he's 6-3-3 in 12 outings with a 2.40 GAA and .908 save percentage.