Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Shuts out kitties

Kuemper delivered a 24-save shutout Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Panthers.

The Kings played a great team game and Kuemper was part of that work. He's now 3-0-1 with a 1.92 GAA and .928 save percentage in limited action and should be considered in spot starts.

