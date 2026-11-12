Kuemper is expected to draw Thursday's home start against the Islanders, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper is in line to make history Thursday, as he is slated to become the 87th goalie in NHL history to play in 500 regular-season games. The 36-year-old netminder recently had his five-game win streak snapped in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Overall, he has a 5-4-1 record, a 3.53 GAA and an .878 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. Given his recent success and added motivation for Thursday's historic circumstances, Kuemper is a solid streaming option against the Islanders in most two-goalie fantasy formats.