Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Slated to start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuemper is expected to protect the home net against Minnesota on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kuemper allowed four goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay, with the final tally being an empty-netter. He has a 10-7-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. Minnesota is tied for 13th in the league with 3.12 goals per game this campaign.
More News
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Takes loss in return from injury•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Making home start Thursday•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Removed from IR•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Sustains injury in Dallas•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: First goalie off Monday•