Kuemper is expected to protect the home net against Minnesota on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper allowed four goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay, with the final tally being an empty-netter. He has a 10-7-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. Minnesota is tied for 13th in the league with 3.12 goals per game this campaign.

