Kuemper is expected to start on the road against the Red Wings on Monday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Kuemper wasn't on the ice during Monday's morning skate, and it appears as though he'll draw his third consecutive start. The 34-year-old is coming off an overtime loss to Columbus on Saturday in which he turned aside 21 of 24 shots (.875 save percentage). He's gone just 2-2-1 over his last five starts but has still performed relatively well during that time, posting a 1.82 GAA and .927 save percentage.