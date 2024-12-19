Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports, indicating that he will patrol the visiting crease in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Kuemper is 3-0-1 since returning from missing eight games with an undisclosed injury. He has allowed only six goals on 106 shots (.943 save percentage) since his return, boosting his record to 7-2-4 with a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Flyers are averaging 2.94 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks 20th in the NHL.