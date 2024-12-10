Kuemper will defend the road net against the Islanders on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Kuemper is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over Minnesota. He has a 5-2-3 record with one shutout, a 2.50 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. The Islanders have scored 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25, tied for 25th in the league with Boston.
