Kuemper made 31 saves on 33 attempts against goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Despite allowing a goal in each of the first two periods, Kuemper held on over the final 33 minutes of regulation while the Kings' offense pulled off the comeback win. Overall, the 35-year-old twine protector has a 5-3-3 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. With just one regulation loss over his last five games, Kuemper is finding his stride and has helped the Kings jump back up to second place in the Pacific Division. In fantasy, he should be rostered in most two-goalie formats and will likely see 50 or more chances again this season if he can stay healthy. His next opportunity to defend the Kings' net is Tuesday against Montreal.