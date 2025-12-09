Kuemper made 19 saves on 21 attempts on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Kuemper allowed just one even-strength goal Monday and played with the lead for 52 minutes of the contest. With the win, Kuemper now has a 10-6-5 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. He has allowed less than two goals per game across his last eight appearances and is currently tied for 10th in goalie wins across the NHL. With the Kings firmly in a playoff spot in the Pacific Division, Kuemper should continue to see a bulk of the opportunities moving forward, giving him a chance to reach the 30-win mark for the second consecutive season. His next chance to take the ice is Wednesday in Seattle.