Kuemper stopped 17 of 22 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

The Kings led this game 5-1 at one point, but Kuemper gave the whole lead away in the third period. He was able to escape with a fourth straight win thanks to Quinton Byfield's game-winning goal in overtime. Kuemper has been mostly reliable this season, though he's had a couple of bad games mixed in as well. He's now 4-3-1 with a 3.66 GAA and an .878 save percentage over eight contests. The Kings' next game is at home versus the Sabres, who put up seven goals on the Ducks in a win Thursday, making Kuemper a bit of a risky option for that contest.