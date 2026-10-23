Kuemper stopped 41 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

The Kings were out-shot 43-27 on the night by the home side, but Kuemper made more than 40 saves in a regular-season game for the first time since April 5, 2024 to steal a win for his team. He even picked up an assist on Brandt Clarke's OT winner. The 36-year-old netminder had a bumpy beginning to 2026-27, coughing up eight goals in Colorado in the season opener, but since then Kuemper's gone 2-2-1 in five starts with a 2.52 GAA and .924 save percentage.