Kuemper was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Stars.

Kuemper hasn't performed particularly well since the start of the calendar year, going 2-2-1 with a 3.97 GAA and .854 save percentage over his last five starts. However, he's been effective over two road appearances against Dallas this year, going 1-0-0 with two goals allowed on 36 shots in those contests. Despite Kuemper's success over a limited sample against the Stars, they rank third in the NHL with 3.42 goals per game this season.