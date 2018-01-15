Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Starting against San Jose

Kuemper is getting the surprise home start against the Sharks on Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

It was unexpected that Jonathan Quick didn't get the call against the Kings' in-state rivals, as Kuemper has only appeared in 10 contests thus far. However, the 27-year-old has played well when called upon, as he has a 2.11 GAA and a .934 save percentage. San Jose has only scored 2.60 goals per game on the road, so maybe things will work out for Kuemper and the Kings.