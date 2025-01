Kuemper will protect the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Kuemper has been superb in January, going 5-2-0 with a 1.15 GAA and a .957 save percentage over seven starts. The Blue Jackets' offense has also been good with 14 goals over their last five games, but they could have a tough time breaking down the Kings' formidable defense.