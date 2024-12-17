Kuemper will guard the road goal versus the Kings on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kuemper has allowed exactly one goal in each of his last three outings, winning all of those matchups. The 34-year-old will look to keep things rolling against a Penguins team that has scored 25 goals over the last six games.
