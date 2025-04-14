Kuemper will guard the road cage Monday at Edmonton, Patrick O'Neal of Bally Sports West reports.

Kuemper will look for a rebound performance after allowing four goals in a loss to the Avalanche on Saturday. The four goals was the most he's allowed in a start since March 3, a stretch that includes 17 appearances. The Oilers will be without many key offensive pieces for this contest, so it's not a bad bet for a bounceback and a good chance for the 34-year-old to get a look at some of the secondary shooters on the Kings' first-round playoff opponent.