Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Starting Saturday in Tampa Bay
Kuemper will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Lightning.
Kuemper has been scorching hot recently, rattling off four consecutive wins while posting a superb 0.74 GAA and .973 save percentage over that span. The 27-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 10th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Lightning squad that's 18-5-1 at home this season.
