Kuemper will protect the home goal in Tuesday's Opening Night game versus the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper unsurprisingly gets the nod for the first regular-season game. The 35-year-old had a massive bounce-back year in 2024-25, going 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 50 regular-season outings. Those numbers will be hard for him to replicate in 2025-26, but he should still be able to see the majority of the starts for the Kings.