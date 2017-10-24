Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Starting Tuesday in Ottawa
Kuemper will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Senators, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kuemper was solid in his Kings debut Oct. 15 against the Islanders, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced en route to a 3-2 victory. The 27-year-old backstop will look to stay in the win column Tuesday in a tough road matchup with an Ottawa squad that's averaging 3.63 goals per game this season, fifth in the NHL.
