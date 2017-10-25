Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Stops 28 in shootout win
Kuemper made 28 saves and stopped both Ottawa shootout attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win.
Kuemper's benefited from his team's defensive prowess, posting a 1.92 GAA and .920 save percentage with a 2-0-0 record in three appearances (two starts). Los Angeles went first in the shootout and scored twice, so Kuemper didn't have to face a third shooter. Jonathan Quick's backup won't see much playing time barring an injury to the starter, but he's a solid streamer or daily option when he does suit up.
