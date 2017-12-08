Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Stops 37 in overtime win

Kuemper made 37 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa.

Both netminders were busy in this one, with the teams combining for 77 shots in regulation before Drew Doughty ended it on the first shot of overtime. Kuemper's taken advantage of Los Angeles' rock-solid defensive infrastructure when starter Jonathan Quick has needed a breather. The backup's 5-0-2 with a 1.88 GAA and .941 save percentage, and Kuemper deserves serious consideration in daily formats whenever he mans the crease.