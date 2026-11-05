Kuemper stopped 30 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Kuemper faced a lot of traffic, but the Kings' offense made sure he was under little pressure. This was a fifth straight win for Kuemper, and it's the third time in that span he's allowed just two goals. For the season, he's 5-3-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .885 save percentage over nine games. The 36-year-old still carries some risk against strong offenses, but he's done well to make sure his slow start didn't linger. He has alternated starts with Anton Forsberg lately, and if that trend continues, Forsberg would face the Penguins on Saturday while Kuemper would draw the Predators on Tuesday.