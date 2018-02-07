Kuemper will start Wednesday night versus the visiting Oilers, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

As noted by Gregor, the Kings will defer to Kuemper, despite No. 1 goalie Jonathan Quick sporting a lifetime record of 21-3-5 against Edmonton. Of course, the 27-year-old backstop has been phenomenal this season, posting an 8-1-3 record, 1.76 GAA and .943 save percentage through 12 starts and 15 games total. The Oilers are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games, and stud center Connor McDavid is fresh off a four-goal performance, so we believe there will be a fair share of fantasy owners fading Kuemper on this three-game slate.