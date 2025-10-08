Kuemper allowed four goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kuemper's season opener didn't go all that well, but this was a tough opponent. The 35-year-old kept the Avalanche at bay through one period, but he couldn't do the same in the middle stanza, when he allowed three goals on 11 shots. The Kings still did a decent job of keeping the shot volume down, which has been a hallmark of the team's style for years. That could make it tough for Kuemper to post a high save percentage in 2025-26, but his workload and ability to keep the puck out of the net should still make him a solid fantasy option. He'll likely get the night off Wednesday against the Golden Knights, paving the way for Anton Forsberg to make his team debut for the Kings.