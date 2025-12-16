Kuemper has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game in Dallas due to an upper-body injury.

Kuemper was injured during the opening frame after a collision with Mikko Rantanen at the top of the blue paint. The 35-year-old Kuemper didn't come out for the start of the second period and was replaced between the pipes by Anton Forsberg. If Kuemper is forced to miss any additional time, Pheonix Copley and Erik Portillo will be candidates to be brought up from AHL Ontario. The Kings have a back-to-back set on the road against Florida and Tampa Bay on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.