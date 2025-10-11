Kuemper stopped 24 of the 27 shots on goal he faced during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Kuemper has had a tough start to his season so far, with both of his appearances now featuring save percentage numbers in the .800s. He's faced two tough offenses in the Golden Knights and Jets to begin the season, but the Kings would surely like to see the 35-year-old rise to the level of play he reached last season, when he was a Vezina Trophy finalist.