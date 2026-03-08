Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Tagged with loss Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuemper stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.
Kuemper was on pace to earn a win, but the Habs rallied back with two third-period goals to flip the script. Kuemper has been slumping of late and has lost three of his last four starts, going 1-3-0 with a 4.38 GAA and a subpar .844 save percentage in that span.
