Kuemper made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Kuemper allowed four goals. It was his first start since Dec. 15 because of an upper-body injury. Kuemper's steady play this season for the Kings has earned him a spot on Team Canada for the upcoming Olympics. He will join Jordan Binnington of the Blues and Logan Thompson of the Caps when they head to Italy. Overall, Kuemper is 10-7-6 with two shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and .913 save percentage. Get him back in your fantasy lineup.