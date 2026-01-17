Kuemper stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

The Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, but just 3:23 after Joel Armia's tally, the Ducks had tied the game. Kuemper recovered from that quick attack, but he allowed two shootout attempts to go in, sending him to his fifth straight defeat (0-2-3). The 35-year-old goalie is at a 12-9-9 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 31 starts this season. Anton Forsberg seems likely to get the nod for Saturday's rematch in Anaheim.