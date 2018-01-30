Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Tapped for start in Dallas

Kuemper will face pucks in Tuesday night's road showdown with the Stars, NHL.com reports.

Kuemper will make his second straight start in the stead of Jonathan Quick, who remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. Kuemper looked solid in his first shot as the de facto start, allowing just one goal on 31 shots to get a W over the Flames on Wednesday. The Saskatchewan native will try to keep up the momentum against a Dallas team that has won four of its last six contests and is averaging 3.30 goals per game in January.