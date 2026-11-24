Kuemper will patrol the road crease in Monday's clash against the Canadiens, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper will look to extend his tw0-game win streak in Saturday's clash after allowing three goals in a narrow victory over Toronto on Thursday. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder has a 7-5-1 record, a 3.22 GAA, a shutout and an .885 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. As he continues to heat up, Kuemper's fantasy stock continues to rise as well. He's a solid streaming option in deep leagues Monday against the Canadiens, who rank 17th in the NHL with 3.13 goals per game this season.