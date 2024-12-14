Kuemper will guard the road goal versus the Rangers on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has won his last two outings, stopping 41 of 43 shots. He has a 6-2-3 record with one shutout, a 2.37 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 3.18 goals per game in 2024-25.