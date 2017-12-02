Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Tops Blues in impressive road win

Kuemper saved 39 of 40 shots during Friday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

The Blues are a tough beat at the Scottrade Center, but Kuemper was up to the task Friday. He's now sporting an impressive 4-0-2 record, .944 save percentage and 1.72 GAA for the campaign, and the Los Angeles backup has earned the benefit of doubt moving forward. When given the starting nod, Kuemper is worth considering in seasonal leagues and daily contests.