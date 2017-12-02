Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Tops Blues in impressive road win
Kuemper saved 39 of 40 shots during Friday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.
The Blues are a tough beat at the Scottrade Center, but Kuemper was up to the task Friday. He's now sporting an impressive 4-0-2 record, .944 save percentage and 1.72 GAA for the campaign, and the Los Angeles backup has earned the benefit of doubt moving forward. When given the starting nod, Kuemper is worth considering in seasonal leagues and daily contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...