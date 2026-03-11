Kuemper made 21 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran was locked in a 0-0 goaltending duel with Jeremy Swayman until the third period, and Kuemper wound up with the short end of the stick when Charlie McAvoy deked past him and tucked a backhand into the net 39 seconds into OT. Kuemper has just one win in his last five outings, going 1-3-1 with a 3.84 GAA and .857 save percentage since the beginning of February.