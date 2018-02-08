Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Wins fourth straight start Wednesday
Kuemper stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
He's been nearly perfect in winning four straight starts, and Leon Draisaitl's second-period goal ended Kuemper's personal shutout streak at 193:58 -- falling about eight minutes shy of Jonathan Quick's amazing run in 2011 for the longest ever by a Kings netminder. With no more history to chase, look for Kuemper to cede the bulk of the action in the crease back to Quick, but the 27-year-old's 9-1-3 record this season should still earn him more work down the stretch than a typical backup.
