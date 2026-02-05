Kuemper surrendered four goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kuemper has gone 2-4-3 with a 3.36 GAA and an .864 save percentage over his last 10 outings. That's not great momentum to take into the Olympics, where he'll be representing Team Canada. Kuemper is at 14-11-9 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 36 appearances. If he gets into any Olympic games, he should benefit from Canada's strong defensive core, which includes Kings teammate Drew Doughty. Look for Anton Forsberg to handle the net Thursday versus the Golden Knights in the second half of the back-to-back.