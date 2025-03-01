Kuemper stopped 26 of 32 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

The Stars led 3-1 after one period, but head coach Jim Hiller didn't pull Kuemper. This likely indicates that David Rittich will handle the second half of a back-to-back when the Kings visit the Blues on Saturday, and the team wanted to keep him fresh at the expense of Kuemper's performance. This outing ended a four-game winning streak for Kuemper, and it was his worst game since an eight-goal meltdown Oct. 14 versus the Senators, which preceded one of his stints on injured reserve. Kuemper dropped to 18-7-6 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 32 contests this season.