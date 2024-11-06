Rittich stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

The 32-year-old netminder gave up a goal midway through the second period, but he simply needed to keep Minnesota at bay the rest of the way since the Kings scored five unanswered goals to seal the win. Rittich has made seven appearances this season, and while his results have been a bit inconsistent, his 2.77 GAA is decent. He's also gone 4-3-0 with an .884 save percentage, and that latter figure could use an improvement to give the Kings a bigger sense of security between the pipes every time Darcy Kuemper is not starting.