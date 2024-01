Rittich will start at home versus the Sharks on Monday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

It'll be the third consecutive start for Rittich, who's gone 2-1-0 while allowing just five goals on 88 shots in his previous three outings. The 31-year-old netminder has certainly earned the opportunity for more work in LA, especially with Cam Talbot struggling of late. Rittich will face a Sharks team that's averaging a league-worst 2.04 goals per game.