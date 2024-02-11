Rittich posted a 26-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Rittich turned in an excellent effort against what had been one of the league's hottest teams before the All-Star break. He kept the game scoreless in the first period and kept rolling after the Kings' offense gave him some support. The 31-year-old goalie is now 6-1-3 with a 1.90 GAA and a .931 save percentage through 12 outings. Rittich isn't that good, but he's been just what the Kings need lately while Cam Talbot works through a slump. The Kings begin a road trip back east Tuesday, facing the Sabres.