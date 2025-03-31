Rittich stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Rittich didn't have much trouble in this game, giving up just a second-period tally to rookie Cameron Lund. The Kings' offense did more than enough to handle a weaker opponent with ease. Rittich went 3-2-0 in March, allowing 16 goals over those five games, though four of them were against teams in the playoff race. Rittich is up to 15-13-2 with a 2.71 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. Darcy Kuemper will likely draw the tough home start versus the Jets on Tuesday.