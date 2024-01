Rittich made 28 saves in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis.

After a scoreless third period, Rittich got beat glove-side by Brayden Schenn on a rush a little over a minute into OT. It's the first time since his mid-December return to the NHL that the 31-year-old netminder has given up more than three goals in a game, and in 10 outings with the Kings, Rittich has a 4-1-3 record with a 2.09 GAA and .920 save percentage.