Rittich stopped 24 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Rittich has defeated the Sharks in both of his appearances this season, allowing two goals on 41 shots. He can't be faulted for the tally he gave up this time around, as the Kings turned over the puck and allowed Fabian Zetterlund to score on a breakaway. Rittich figures to continue filling in as backup to Cam Talbot while Pheonix Copley (undisclosed) remains on long-term injured reserve.