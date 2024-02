Rittich will defend the road net Saturday versus Boston, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Rittich is coming off a 26-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 win over New Jersey. He has provided a 7-2-3 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.12 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 14 appearances. The Bruins sit 11th in the league this season with 3.31 goals per game.