Rittich will protect the road goal versus Calgary on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site

Rittich will face the team that gave him his NHL debut back in 2016-17. The 32-year-old went 2-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 95 shots over four games in December. Rittich will start because Darcy Kuemper played in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.