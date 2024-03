Rittich will guard the home goal against Minnesota on Wednesday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Rittich wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Stars, surrendering four goals on only 29 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a middling home matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.03 goals on the road this year, tied for 16th in the NHL.