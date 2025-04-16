Rittich stopped 29 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Rittich gave up the last three goals of the game, but the Kings had built up enough of a lead to withstand that damage. The 32-year-old has appeared in the last two games, so he should be ready to roll as the backup for the postseason, though it's unclear who the Kings will have in goal Thursday versus the Flames. Rittich improved to 16-13-2 with this win, but his GAA rose to 2.77 while his save percentage dropped to .888 over 33 appearances. Once the first-round series versus the Oilers begin, expect Darcy Kuemper to handle the lion's share of the starts.